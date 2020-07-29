New
eBay · 1 hr ago
HP Envy x360 Comet Lake i7 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$650 in cart $999
free shipping

Save $349 on this build (once the price shows up in cart). Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-dr1072ms
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Core i7 15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register