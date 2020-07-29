Save $349 on this build (once the price shows up in cart). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dr1072ms
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's $260 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD screen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13Q27UA#ABA
That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a similar laptop (with lower screen resolution) elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This offer is for members only. A 1-year membership usually costs $45, or check out the offer below.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14” 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
- Want to save a few more bucks? Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "16083". Even with $10 worth of padding, it puts the price $10 lower.
- prints, scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 20ppm black; up to 11ppm color
- two-sided printing
- USB, wireless, and network ready connectivity
- Model: T0F29A#B1H
It's $102 under list price.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $48.61. Buy Now at Amazon
- wired gaming mouse w/ 8-color RGB lighting
- mouse has 6 customizable buttons
- Model: 4VC46AA#ABA
