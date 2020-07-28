New
eBay · 15 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$100
free shipping

It's $10 under what other merchants are charging for used and the best price we could find by $77 for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: XE303C12A01US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
11.6 inch 12 inch SSD Chromebooks
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register