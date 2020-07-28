New
Adorama · 56 mins ago
Lorex 8-Channel 4K UHD DVR Bundle
$350 $430
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 1TB HDD DVR storage
  • 4 cameras with 135-ft. night vision
  • remote control
  • continuous, scheduled, and motion recording
  • Model: LHV5100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Security Cameras Adorama Lorex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register