Newegg · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkVision M14 14" 1080p LED Mobile Monitor
$199 $219
free shipping

Apply coupon code "93XPN57" to drop the price to $26 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge around $50 more. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold by T3Wares via Newegg.
  • 1920 x 1080 native resolution
  • tilt adjustable
  • 2 USB-C ports
  • 6ms response time
  • low blue light technology
  • Model: 61DDUAR6US
  • Code "93XPN57"
  • Expires 8/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
