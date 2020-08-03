That's the best price we could find shipped by $30. It's $75 at Micro Center, but you'd have to pick it up, and that's assuming there's even a Micro Center near you. Buy Now at Newegg
- VGA, HDMI, and audio out ports
- Model: 65E5KCC6US
Expires 8/3/2020
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to cut $25 off list for the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- HDMI & VGA
- near-edgeless
- Model: 61CAKCR1US
Apply coupon code "88147" to put it $5 under our June mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $35.) Buy Now at Staples
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 65FBGCC1US
Apply coupon code "93XPN57" to drop the price to $26 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge around $50 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by T3Wares via Newegg.
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 27 but can be ordered now.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago after clipping the $10 on-page coupon and applying code "HOUMTQLC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul Direct via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- ncludes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 x 4" woofers
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- Model: SP-C22
Coupon code "FNTSTECH77" drops this to $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and scores the second-best price we've seen. (It's also at least $12 less than you'd pay anywhere else.) Buy Now at Newegg
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $1,839 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QHS0D000
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Apply coupon code "THINKJULY10" for a savings of $372 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SCCTO1WW
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
