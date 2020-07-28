New
Refurb Apple iPad 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$73
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
  • 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
  • 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
  • up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
  • Model: MC954LL/A
