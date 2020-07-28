You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- up to 650-lumen output
- 7-hour battery
- Model: PX250
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $1.85 surcharge.
- 50,000 hour LED life
- Energy Star certified
- die-cast aluminum construction
- Model: NJ0150BV0800
Save 30% by using coupon code "8DBK8MZR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cesailt via Amazon.
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6,500K daylight white
- 6,000 lumen output
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- can be seen up to 4 nautical miles away
- works as both a flashlight and self-defensive weapon
- strobe defense mode
- extends up to 12"
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
That's a $5 drop from our mention last year and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- outlet cover plates with integrated LED lights and sensor
- automatic on/off function
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register