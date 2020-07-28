Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 4800 x 1200 dpi max resolution
- 2.4" Preview screen size
- 250-sheet input tray, 80-sheet multipurpose tray
- Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi(n)
- USB 2.0
- Model: WF-C5210
That's $850 less than a new one from Epson and a great price for an Epson WorkForce Pro EcoTank printer in general. Buy Now at Epson
- A 2-year Epson warranty applies.
- PrecisionCore 4-color (CMYK) drop-on-demand inkjet technology
- 4800x1200 dpi
- 20 ISO ppm black and color
- Model: C11CE69201
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Adorama
- prints, scans, copies, and faxes
- 15ppm black, 8ppm color
- automatic 2-sided printing
- supersize ink tank
- Model: C11CG19203
That's at least $60 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Epson
- 1-year Epson warranty
- 4800x1200 optimized dpi
- up to 15 ppm print speed
- as little as 1 cent per color ISO page versus 20 cents with ink cartridges
- print, copy, scan
- Model: C11CG21202-N
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
- Want to save a few more bucks? Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "16083". Even with $10 worth of padding, it puts the price $10 lower.
- prints, scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 20ppm black; up to 11ppm color
- two-sided printing
- USB, wireless, and network ready connectivity
- Model: T0F29A#B1H
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- 24 ppm black and 15 ppm color
- Up to 600 x 1200 dpi
- print, scan, copy, and fax
- Model: MB2720
That's a low by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- it's back in stock on August 5, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 4800x1200 dpi color resolution
- 60-sheet input
- 25-sheet output
- black and tricolor cartridge
- works with Alexa
- Model: K7V40A#B1H
Apply code "16083" to get the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- print, copy, scan, and fax
- voice-activated printing
- 35-page automatic document feeder
- HP Instant Ink subscription (monthly deliveries of ink)
- Model: 1KR57A#B1H
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503
That's $70 under our December mention for a similar laptop, $438 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) Anti-Glare display
- 8GB RAM; 500GB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $591 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $110 off list price. Buy Now at Epson
- A 1-year Epson warranty is included.
- up to 20 ppm print speed
- 1200x2400 optimized dpi
- print, copy, scan, fax
- Model: C11CE37201-N
