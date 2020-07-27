New
Unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Smartphone
$500 $700
  • Although this phone is Sprint branded, it is unlocked for all major carriers.
  • 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED HDR10+ touchscreen
  • Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
  • 3 rear cameras (48MP/16MP/8MP)
  • pop-up front 16MP selfie camera
  • Oxygen OS (based on Android 9 Pie)
  • Model: OPGM1925BLU
