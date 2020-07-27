It's $70 under our December mention, $451 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- universal-fit earpiece
- includes Bluetooth cable and 3.5mm cable
- MMCX connections
- wireless Bluetooth cable offers 8-hour battery life, 32-foot range, and dust resistant IPX4 rating
- Model: 70026
-
-
-
To make this the best price we could find by $26, apply coupon code "ASEAUNOQ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TGOGO via Amazon.
- Qualcomm QCC3020 chip
- IPX7 water-resistant
- 500mAh battery
- charging case
- up to 12-hours run time on full charge
- Model: S101
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames.
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Coupon code "E8QE7Q3N" drops it to the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth 5.0
- passive noise cancellation
- touch control
- IPX5 sweat resistant design
- 5-hour playtime
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on thousands of items, from photography, to computers, to audio, and more.
- Most items receive free shipping.
Save on over cameras, speakers, drones, computers, and more.
That's a savings of $1,151 off list price for this speaker pair. Buy Now at Adorama
- 55Hz to 30KHz frequency response
- 8-ohm impedance
- 88 dB sensitivity
- Model: LSIM 702 F/X
