Adorama · 1 hr ago
Westone B50 5-Driver Earphones
$249 $700
free shipping

It's $70 under our December mention, $451 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • universal-fit earpiece
  • includes Bluetooth cable and 3.5mm cable
  • MMCX connections
  • wireless Bluetooth cable offers 8-hour battery life, 32-foot range, and dust resistant IPX4 rating
  • Model: 70026
