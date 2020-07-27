New
BJ's Wholesale Club · 59 mins ago
$27 $45
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
Features
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IP55 sweat, water and dust resistant
- up to 10 hours of battery life
- Model: S2TDW-M704
Details
