BJ's Wholesale Club
Skullcandy Indy Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear True Earphones w/ Mic
$27 $45
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club

Features
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • IP55 sweat, water and dust resistant
  • up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Model: S2TDW-M704
