New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 41 mins ago
Adata 9th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,200 $1,700
free shipping

That's a low by $300 Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 9th-Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: XENIA1660
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Best Buy Adata
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register