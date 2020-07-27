New
Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum
$128 $160
free shipping

That's at least $196 less than you'd pay for a new one after applying coupon code "PICKDYSON20". (It's also within $9 of the best price we've seen.)

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • washable filter
  • crevice and combination tools
  • wall-mount charging dock
  • up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
  • Model: 210691-01
  • Code "PICKDYSON20"
  • Expires 7/27/2020
