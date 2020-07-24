That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9609 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2520 x 1080 LCD touchscreen
- 16 MP rear camera, 12 MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2013-2
Published 29 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $79. Most vendors do not include the minutes, texts, and data. Buy Now at HSN
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" HD touchscreen
- 4G LTE
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12 MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- fingerprint reader
- CDMA
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcommon Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Kryo 250 quad-core processor
- 6.2" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAEB0006US
Activate on a new line of service with Verizon Unlimited to get the $150 Verizon Gift Card, yielding a total savings of $350 versus buying this phone elsewhere. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Billed at $33/mo. for 24 months ($799.92 total cost). Activation fees may apply.
- Visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter and enter code "SUMMERTIME" to get the gift card.
- Get up to a $550 trade-in credit when you trade in your old phone.
- Available in Thunder Grey or Smoky Sangria
- 6.7" 2340x1080 HDR OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 108MP quad pixel triple camera system
- up to 52 hours of usage time and 12.5 days of stand-by time
- Android 10 OS
- Model: MOTXT20611
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
That's at least $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also around $6 less than other Shoebacca storefronts.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- data transfer speeds up to 1.7Gbps
- Model: MG7550
