New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB GSM Smartphone
$385 $550
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $144 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's available in several colors.
  • It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
Features
  • Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
  • 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
  • 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-N770F/DS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM CDMA Android Smartphone Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register