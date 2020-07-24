That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.
- 1GB DDR3L RAM
- Realtek 1.4 GHz RTD1295PB-CG quad-core CPU
- USB 3.1
- Model: WDBVXC0040HWT-NESN
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
That's $5 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Compatibility
- fast data transfers
- sleek, lightweight design
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK
Coupon code "FNTSTECH77" drops this to $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and scores the second-best price we've seen. (It's also at least $12 less than you'd pay anywhere else.) Buy Now at Newegg
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
It's $22 under what you would pay for a new one direct from Western Digital. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
Clip the 5% off on-page clip coupon and apply code "98ETA5XQ" to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orico Direct US Store via Amazon.
- up to 940MB/s transfer speeds
- aluminum alloy shell
- plug and play
It's $82 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- For PC and Mac users
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
Apply coupon code "RP512GB" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at RAVPower
- reading/writing speeds up to 540MB/s
- Model: RP-UM003
It's $119 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 3.1 gen 2 Type-C interface
- read speed of up to 1050 MB/s
- ruggedized design
- IP55 rating
- durable rubber coating
- aluminum body
- Model: SDSSDE80-1T00-A25
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 6.0 Gb/s transfer speed
- Model: WD30EZRZ
That's a low by $5, although most stores charge over $110. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- read speed of up to 560 MB/s
- write speed of 530 MB/s
- Model: WDBNCE0010PNC-WRSN
It's $30 under list and $1 under our mention from June. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register