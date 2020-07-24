New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb WD My Cloud Home 4TB External HDD
$130 $200
free shipping

That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
  • A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.
Features
  • 1GB DDR3L RAM
  • Realtek 1.4 GHz RTD1295PB-CG quad-core CPU
  • USB 3.1
  • Model: WDBVXC0040HWT-NESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
4TB USB Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register