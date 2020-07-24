New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$170 $350
free shipping

That's $109 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by chubbiestech via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Alexa-compatible
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • Up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
  • Model: 789564-0010
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register