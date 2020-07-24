That's $640 off and the best price we've seen for an open-box unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's a savings of $280 off the list price. Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires a new line of service and unlimited data plan.
- Choose 64GB for $0 down and $5/mo., 128GB for $0 down and $10/ mo., and 256GB for $0 down and $15/ mo.
That's a savings of $279 off the list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Requires new line of service and installment plan.
- Choose the 64GB version for $5/month, 128GB for $50 down and $5/ month, or 256GB for $150 down and $5/month.
It's $249 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
Over 350 designs to choose from. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's the best price we could find by $30 Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This item is in scratch and dent condition.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $125. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Space Gray is available for $1,349.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register