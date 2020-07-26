It's a back-to-school savings of $50 on this build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 5UY39UA#ABA
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's $378 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $44.90 surcharge, so you may want to consider buying a 1-year membership for $45.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2656cl
That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a similar laptop (with lower screen resolution) elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This offer is for members only. A 1-year membership usually costs $45, or check out the offer below.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14” 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $90 under our mention from last week, $290 off the list price, and the best deal we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Coupon code "THINKJULY10" saves a little extra on dozens of laptops, from entry-level business models to 2-in-1 convertibles with 1TB SSDs. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Select models are discounted via "THINKDEAL" instead; it's all very clearly labelled on the site.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
That's the lowest price we could find today by $140. Buy Now at Staples
- Want to save a few more bucks? Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "88147". Even with $10 worth of padding, it puts the price $10 lower.
- prints, scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 20ppm black; up to 11ppm color
- two-sided printing
- USB, wireless, and network ready connectivity
- Model: T0F29A#B1H
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "88147" drops it to the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 178°/178° viewing angles
- DVI-D, VGA, and HDMI Inputs
- 5 ms response time
- Model: 2KZ35A6#ABA
