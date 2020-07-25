That's $20 less than third-party sellers charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Keep those kids studying at home entertained and at their desk.
- USB powered
- Water and lights dance to your music
- 4 LED lights
- 3.5mm audio cable
- Model: DWS-300B
Expires 7/25/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
- Available in Silver.
- USB-C to HDMI, USB 3.0, and USB-C fast charge
- Available in Gray at this price.
- compatible with 10" to 15.6" laptops
- raises laptop 6"
- made of 5mm aluminum alloy
- supports up to 8.8-lbs.
- Model: M5
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
