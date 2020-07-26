That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- MagHook
- touch controls / mic
- Model: JBLENDURSPRINTBAM
That's $40 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty is provided.
- Available in Black.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best we could find now by $20, excluding padding for free shipping. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Pad your order over $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds around $5.
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: JBLLIVE400BT
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Blue.
- up to 8 hours of battery life
- 3-button universal remote with microphone
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- Model: E25BT
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price out there by $10. (It's also $10 under our March mention and the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Redeem Kohl's Cash online or in-store from July 27 to August 12.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or spend over $75 for free shipping. Free in-store pickup is also available.
- 40mm drivers
- Compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- Model: JBL400BT
That's a big savings of at least $106. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black.
- built-in Google Assistant
- 10 hours of playtime
- stream music using Chromecast
