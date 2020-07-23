That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's a savings of $721 for a build that includes a latest-gen i7 processor and NVIDIA dedicated graphics card. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $585 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution LED display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB M2.PCle NVME SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $378 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $44.90 surcharge, so you may want to consider buying a 1-year membership for $45.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2656cl
That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
It's $384 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
It's $900 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1004
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "4866720" for a savings of $508 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD reader
- Windows 10-Home 64-bit
- 19” widescreen monitor (brands may vary)
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this price and save $220 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9700 Coffee Lake 3.0GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $143 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
