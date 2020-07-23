New
Costco · 31 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$700
$10 shipping

That's a fair price considering you'll pay at least $849 for similar laptops elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED touchscreen display
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Window 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81YK006XUS
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Costco Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register