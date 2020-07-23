That's a fair price considering you'll pay at least $849 for similar laptops elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save $108 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ProSale via Amazon.
- MediaTek MT8173C 1.3GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, & SD support
- Chrome OS
- Model: C330
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
You'd pay $94 more buying direct from Lenovo for this model with a late gen Ryzen 7 Pro CPU (2019) and Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 2nd gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QKS2DF00
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "YWHPXPG3" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE8" to cut $73 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register