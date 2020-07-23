New
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i5 15.6" 1080p Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
$599 $799
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution touch LCD
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81YK00CGUS
