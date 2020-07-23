That's the lowest price we've seen and the best we could find now by $20, excluding padding for free shipping. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Pad your order over $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds around $5.
- Ambient Aware function and TalkThru technology
- detachable cable with mic
- charging cable and auxiliary cable included
- Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa w/ tap operation
- 40mm drivers
- Model: JBLLIVE400BT
That's $40 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty is provided.
- Available in Black.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Blue.
- up to 8 hours of battery life
- 3-button universal remote with microphone
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- Model: E25BT
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price out there by $10. (It's also $10 under our March mention and the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Redeem Kohl's Cash online or in-store from July 27 to August 12.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or spend over $75 for free shipping. Free in-store pickup is also available.
- 40mm drivers
- Compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- Model: JBL400BT
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's a big savings of at least $106. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black.
- built-in Google Assistant
- 10 hours of playtime
- stream music using Chromecast
