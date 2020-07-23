You'd pay $94 more buying direct from Lenovo for this model with a late gen Ryzen 7 Pro CPU (2019) and Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 2nd gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QKS2DF00
-
-
-
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch screen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82B80006UX
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $130 off list and about $74 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VMInnovations via eBay.
- measures 88" x 85" x 30"
- 2 air chambers with combo valves
- Model: 57190EP
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
That's at least $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also around $6 less than other Shoebacca storefronts.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "YWHPXPG3" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
That's $34 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $110 for a new one.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 8-core processor
- dual speakers and microphones
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Model: ZA3R0001US
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE8" to cut $73 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
