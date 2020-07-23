New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Asus Chromebook C425 Amber Lake Y m3 14" 1080p Laptop
$247
free shipping

That's a $68 drop from May and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $185 under the price of a new one now.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 slim-bezel display
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C425
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
14 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Chromebooks
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register