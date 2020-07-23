That's a $68 drop from May and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $185 under the price of a new one now.) Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 slim-bezel display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C425
That's the lowest price we could find by $19, and a good price on a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9300H Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6” 1920x1080 (1080p) HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: FX505GT-US52
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $130 off list and about $74 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VMInnovations via eBay.
- measures 88" x 85" x 30"
- 2 air chambers with combo valves
- Model: 57190EP
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
That's at least $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also around $6 less than other Shoebacca storefronts.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
