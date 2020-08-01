Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to 20 days to arrive.
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- measures oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and PI
- Model: LMT-01
Expires 8/1/2020
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Save $35 off list and help prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria with a no-contact thermometer. Buy Now at Amazon
- LCD display
- fever alarm
- memory function
- 1.5s to measure temperature
- body and surface modes
- Model: P30
That's a savings of $20 on this infrared thermometer. Buy Now at Adorama
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- body and object modes
- LCD digital display
- 1 second response time
- automatic shut-off
- Model: GX-TH-100
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Apply coupon code "AZTG0MJ8WQ0E" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at contechealth.com
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- Model: TP500
That's the best price we could find by $9 for a similar store brand. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99. but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- rigid tip
- clinically accurate
- auto shut-off
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Cafago
- Available in color 1 at this price.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- measures 43.3" x 34.6" x 13.3"
- drain plug
It's 65% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- 220x220x250mm printing area
- 1.75 filament diameter
- MK-10 extruder
That's a savings of $23 off. Buy Now at Cafago
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- adjustable
- EPS foam
- aerodynamic with ventilated design
Apply coupon code "CC8711" for a savings of $16, making it the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Cafago
- See product description for list of compatible devices.
- 7 modes
- IPX4 water splash-proof design
- 12-hour battery life
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel handle w/ caddy holder
- Model: TOILSHB101
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2" x 3" residential downspouts
- Comes with 4ft hi-flow hose
- Model: 14209
Apply coupon code "BHBJ7CR6" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Htzsafe via Amazon.
- 1/4-mile range
- sensor detection range up to 50-feet
- IP66 waterproof
- includes 1 solar sensor and 1 plug-in alarm
- Model: 805A+T704
That's $2 under what third-party eBay sellers are charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Paging Zone via Amazon.
- This item will be in stock on July 27, but it can still be ordered at this price.
