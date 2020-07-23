New
JBL · 34 mins ago
Refurb JBL Endurance Peak True Wireless Headphones
$30 $120
free shipping

That's $40 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL

  • A 1-year JBL warranty is provided.
  • Available in Black.
  • touch enabled controls
  • up to 28 hours' playback
  • Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM
