That's the lowest price we could find for this jam-packed set by $230, although most retailers charge $629. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V Max 1/2" drill/driver with 2 speeds
- 20V Max 1/4" impact driver with 3 LED light ring and one handed loading
- 20V Max 6.5" circular saw with 5,150-RPM motor
- 20V Max reciprocating saw with keyless lever action blade clamp
- Jobsite Bluetooth speaker (runs off 12V or 20V battery packs)
- 20V Max LED work light
- includes soft case, charger, and 2 20V Max lithium-ion batteries
- Model: DCK620D2
Most stores charge $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- four LEDs (three white and one red)
- two brightness settings
- 90° pivoting head
- Model: DCL043
Shop and save on a range of ceiling fans and lighting options. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save 30% by using coupon code "8DBK8MZR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cesailt via Amazon.
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6,500K daylight white
- 6,000 lumen output
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- can be seen up to 4 nautical miles away
- works as both a flashlight and self-defensive weapon
- strobe defense mode
- extends up to 12"
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- 0.065W
- IP44 water resistance
- built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery
- Warm White light
- 180° beam angle
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Although the holiday may be over, you can still save on outdoor tools, appliances, grills, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
Save on appliances from major brands like Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
That's $60 off list and a great price for a tool set of this size. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose pickup since shipping isn't available. (Truck delivery is available, but costs $79.)
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Save $19 over Zoro's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" and 1/4" ratchets and sockets
- nut driver and bits
- hex keys
- Model: DWMT73801
Save $3 on this set. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 15 1" bits, 11 2" bits, two nut drivers, a magnetic screw lock sleeve, and bit tip holder
- Model: DWA2SLS30
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on July 24, but it can still be ordered at this price.
- 1/4" shank
- Model: DWPVTC14
