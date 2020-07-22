That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black or Red.
- Swiss quartz movement
- stainless steel case
- water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: YA137101
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on men's and women's designer sunglasses, watches, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
There's over 400 to save on from brands like Kenneth Cole, Timex, Gucci, Tissot, Ted Baker, and more. Prices start at $40. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $100.
Coupon code "FLASHFS50" takes an extra $50 off 70 styles, which are already marked up to 41% off. Shop Now at Jomashop
Apply coupon code "DNDIES100" for a savings of $275 off the list price. Buy Now at Ashford
- stainless steel case
- nylon strap
- battery-powered
- Model: DZ7422
Save on almost 70 pairs of men's, women's, and kids' Birkenstocks. Prices start from $25. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $100 or more to score free shipping.
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Brands include Burberry, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Lacoste, Valentino and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Excluding padding, that's $54 under Target's price, although most retailers charge at least $180.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pad your order over $100 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register