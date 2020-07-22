New
B&H Photo Video · 35 mins ago
Unlocked Moto Edge 5G 256GB Smartphone
$500 for preorder $700
free shipping

That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Solar Black.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
  • 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
  • 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: PAJ90004US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video
Unlocked Android Smartphone Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register