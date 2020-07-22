That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
-
Apply coupon code "X9DVBF3K" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baolifeng via Amazon.
- high speed charging and data transfer
- durable
- Model: HST-SMT3001
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, and $50 Galaxy Store credit. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's a low by $61 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
- In Purple or Black
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZPAXAA
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Apply coupon code "BHBJ7CR6" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Htzsafe via Amazon.
- 1/4-mile range
- sensor detection range up to 50-feet
- IP66 waterproof
- includes 1 solar sensor and 1 plug-in alarm
- Model: 805A+T704
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2" x 3" residential downspouts
- Comes with 4ft hi-flow hose
- Model: 14209
That's $2 under what third-party eBay sellers are charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Paging Zone via Amazon.
- This item will be in stock on July 27, but it can still be ordered at this price.
