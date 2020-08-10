New
Bargain Junkie · 42 mins ago
$29 $39
free shipping
Use coupon code "deal10" for a savings of $51 off list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Tips
- No warranty info is provided.
Features
- disinfects and sanitizes household Items
- purportedly kills up to 99.9% of bacteria
- sterilizes in 30 minutes
- Model: SUC1708
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Groupon · 1 mo ago
As Seen on TV Dust Daddy Deluxe Vacuum Attachment 2-Pack
$15 $20
$4 shipping
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
Features
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
Gladwell Cordless Rechargeable Electric Mop
$45 $60
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- adjustable handle
- Li-ion rechargeable battery
Amazon · 1 mo ago
OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee
$5 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-slip grip
- BPA free
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 12237300
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 50-Pack
$18 via Sub & Save $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- scratch resistant technology
- highly absorbant
Bargain Junkie · 5 days ago
Melnor Metal Nozzle and Quick Connect 8-Piece Kit
$16 $21
free shipping
Coupon code "DEAL5" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Features
- 7-pattern metal spray nozzle
- 8-pattern 15" watering wand
- insulated twist variable jet nozzle
- 2 quick-connect water-stop couplings
Bargain Junkie · 15 hrs ago
Meyer 3.2L Microwave Pressure Cooker
$20 $34
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "deal14". It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register