It's $50 under what other stores are currently charging. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- dishwasher- and oven-safe
- 16" x 12" x 10"
- Model: E7879664
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Excluding padding, that's $54 under Target's price, although most retailers charge at least $180.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pad your order over $100 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enjoyee via Amazon.
- One chart is designed for use with an air fryer, the other two for an Instant Pot or an electric pressure cooker.
- They bend and fit 6- and 8-quart models.
- Waterproof and oil-proof coating
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, knives, towels, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $59.
Apply coupon code "24Q5W9D4" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H·S·S via Amazon.
- hand guard
- 7 interchangeable blades w/ storage box
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Brands include Burberry, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Lacoste, Valentino and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Check out these Nike men's shoes starting around $30 and women's clothing from
$12 $17. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $100 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
There's over 400 to save on from brands like Kenneth Cole, Timex, Gucci, Tissot, Ted Baker, and more. Prices start at $40. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $100.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register