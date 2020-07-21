New
Klipsch R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
$164 $349
That's $185 off and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 10" copper-spun front-firing woofer
  • 300 watts of dynamic power
  • Model: 1016570
