It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Kohler RH265 engine
- 25-ft. hose
- 5 quick connect nozzle tips
- Model: MS60763-S
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Shop for paver kits, live plants, outdoor lighting, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's a very low shipped price for such a unit. Buy Now at IKEA
- measures 23 5/8" x 10 5/8" x 29 1/8"
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on appliances from major brands like Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
That's $60 off list and a great price for a tool set of this size. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose pickup since shipping isn't available. (Truck delivery is available, but costs $79.)
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
