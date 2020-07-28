That's the best price we could find by $36, and a great price in general for a laptop with the new AMD Ryzen 5 4500 CPU, which was just released in March. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82DQ000PUS
-
Expires 7/28/2020
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch screen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82B80006UX
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's a low by $160. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at around $1.
Coupon code "EXTRA25" cuts an extra fourth off sitewide, including sale items. After the coupon, sale T-shirts start from $9.75, sneakers start from $22.50, men's jackets from $22.50, and women's jackets from $24.75. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $16 under list, a buck under our Fourth of July mention, and the lowest price we could find now by $16. Buy Now at Newegg
- collapses to half its size
- draining spout
- extendable ribs
- Model: RHDR-19001
Coupon code "EMCDNFG57" drops the price – you'd pay $15 more everywhere else. Buy Now at Newegg
- WiFi coverage up to 5,500 sq.ft.
- connects up to 100 devices
- parental controls
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE8" to cut $73 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "357COMP" drops it to $207 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Remove the 3-year repair plan from your cart to get this price.
- 4th Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register