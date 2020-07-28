New
Newegg · 50 mins ago
Lenovo V14-ARE 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 4500U 14" 1080p Laptop
$510 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $36, and a great price in general for a laptop with the new AMD Ryzen 5 4500 CPU, which was just released in March. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 82DQ000PUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/28/2020
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Newegg Lenovo
AMD 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register