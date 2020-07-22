New
Newegg · 39 mins ago
Anker Soundcore Vortex Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$35 $60
free shipping

That's $25 off and the best price we've seen. It's also $8 under what Anker Direct charges for a refurbished pair via it's Amazon store front. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold and shipped by Anker Official Store via Newegg.
  • 40mm drivers
  • up to 20 hours playtime
  • folds flat
  • includes 3.5mm cable, micro USB cable, and storage case
  • Model: A3031011b
