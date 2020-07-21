Cut the glare and get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Field Supply
- Shipping adds $3.99, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Available in Driftwood frame/Amber lens.
- 100% UVA/UVB protection
- polycarbonate frames
- Model: CO-ONV18006
Men's styles start at $32.50, and women's start at $34.98. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
- Hover over the "Sale" tab to view the men's and women's sale links.
- The discount is already reflected in the price.
Save big on these summertime staple accessories from brands such as Fendi, Burberry, Gucci, Versace, Prada, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping with orders over $100.
Find deep savings on a selection of men's and women's shoes and sunglasses. After discounts, men's shoes start at $32 and women's shoes at $24. Sunglasses start at $40. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- The extra 20% off will appear in cart.
Use coupon code "23EE2140" to take $3 off, and bag a very low price for polarized sunglasses in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Joopin via Amazon.
- Matte Black pictured (several other colors available)
- polarized composite lenses
- resin frame
- UV400 protection
Shop hard cases from $13, flashlights from $8, and tumblers/bottles from $11. Shop Now at Field Supply
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $3.99.
Take up to 70% off on a variety of all-American tees with prices starting at $6.99. Shop Now at Field Supply
- Shipping starts at $4, or spend $25 or more to get free shipping.
