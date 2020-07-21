New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop
$279 $320
free shipping

It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
  • USB Type-C
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: NX.HKBAA.004
