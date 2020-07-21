It's $41 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Acer Recertified Store via Amazon.
- A 90-day Amazon warranty is provided.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
Apply coupon code "361BK" to save. That's an incredible value on a workhorse Chromebook with 4GB of RAM. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
Apply code "2020JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
You'll pay at least $105 more elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- Add your own RAM, up to 64GB
- HDMI 2.0A, USB Type-A ports
- Model: BKNUC8V5PNK1
That's the best deal we could find by $5, but other big stores charge $220. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be in stock on August
816, but you can make your purchase now at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: UM.UE2AA.A01
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 HDMI cable included
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KG241Q
It's $33 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- 11.6" 1366x768 multi-touch IPS display
- USB-C 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP311-1H-C5PN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register