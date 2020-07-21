It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on over 70 options, with a wide range of price points and features available. Shop Now at Wayfair
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Apply coupon code "S4RCT2YK" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's sold by Pihen via Amazon.
- It's available at this price in H8.
- made of aluminum alloy
- rubber protection pads
- 6 adjustable heights
- compatible with 10" to 15.6" devices
- Model: PH-ZJ
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for cleaning laptops, tablets and smartphones
- removes fingerprints and smudges from screens and surfaces
- retract the brush and place the storage cover on the pad to keep both ends protected when not in use
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Discounted flagship phones include the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel. An assortment of chargers, screen protectors, cases, and many other accessories are also available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid shipping costs for orders under $35.
- Warranty information should be available on each product page.
