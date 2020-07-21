New
Ends Today
Musician's Friend · 34 mins ago
Savannah SGD-12 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar
$70 $120
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Musician's Friend

Tips
  • In Natural.
Features
  • basswood top & Sitka spruce bracing
  • thin C neck w/ 25.4" scale
  • rosewood fretboard
  • Model: SGD-12
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Musician's Friend
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register