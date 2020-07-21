You'll pay at least $105 more elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- Add your own RAM, up to 64GB
- HDMI 2.0A, USB Type-A ports
- Model: BKNUC8V5PNK1
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020JULYDEAL3" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- 6.2" 1520x720 display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera; 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-A107G-BK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register