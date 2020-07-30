Save $127 off list price with coupon code "DNSHRKZ1". Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- deep clean carpet brush roll
- Gentle Touch hard floor brushroll
- Model: AH452
Get this price via coupon code "588PET". That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- detachable XL motorized pet brush
- 6" cleaning path
With coupon code "034APEX", that's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $10 and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- DuoClean brush roll
- pet multi-tool
- 12" crevice tool
- flexible hose
- precision duster
- home and car detail kit
- accessory bag
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
You'd pay $109 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- washable filter
- 1/2-gallon capacity
- dual clean up modes
- Model: DCV517B
That's $4 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- includes 30 replacement blades
- 11" wide cutting path
- Model: MJ-HVR12E
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- dual passive subwoofers
- up to 15 hours continuous playback from a single charge
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- over 20,000 fun facts
- 42 education activities
- 500 interactive augmented reality features
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- for Apple Watch + iPhone
- magnetic Apple Watch charger
- dial raises or lowers the Lightning connector
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register