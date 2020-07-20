Most stores charge at least $20 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 16:10 native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: 1FH49A8#ABA
Thanks to coupon code "88147", that's a $20 overnight drop and the best deal now by $70. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- VESA mounting
- Model: 3UA74AA#ABA
That's $20 under our mention from a month ago, $40 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA, DVI, and HDMI inputs
- Model: K5A38AA#ABA
The highest refresh rates at the lowest price – in this case, lowest by $50. Buy Now at HP
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 6FN07AA#ABA
Over 30 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
It's $70 off list, and available via in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "69EXG5FU" for a savings of $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KYY Tech. via Amazon.
- dual speakers
- includes scratch-proof magnetic smart cover
- Model: K3
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- 6.2" 1520x720 display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera; 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-A107G-BK
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $44.90 surcharge, so you may want to consider buying a 1-year membership for $45.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2656cl
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
