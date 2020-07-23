That's the best outright price we've seen and $130 less than a new one. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Dyson via Newegg, with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
- HEPA filtration
- Dyson V8 digital motor
- 3 heads, 4 tools
- docking station
- Model: 242487-02
-
Expires 7/23/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
You'd pay $109 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- washable filter
- 1/2-gallon capacity
- dual clean up modes
- Model: DCV517B
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at around $1.
Coupon code "EXTRA25" cuts an extra fourth off sitewide, including sale items. After the coupon, sale T-shirts start from $9.75, sneakers start from $22.50, men's jackets from $22.50, and women's jackets from $24.75. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Bright Cherry.
- 6.1" IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 720x1560 display
- 13MP dual rear camera
- 3,000mAh removable lithium-polymer battery
It's $440 off list price and $101 under what you would pay for a new unit at B&H Photo Buy Now at Newegg
- 8th gen Intel Core i5-8500T Coffee Lake 2.10GHz 6-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4CR66UT#ABA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register