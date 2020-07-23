New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Total Clean Cordless HEPA Vacuum
$220 $300
free shipping

That's the best outright price we've seen and $130 less than a new one. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via Newegg, with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Features
  • HEPA filtration
  • Dyson V8 digital motor
  • 3 heads, 4 tools
  • docking station
  • Model: 242487-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Newegg Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register