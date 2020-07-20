That's a $530 discount on this bundle, which pushes your warranty coverage to three years. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- iPad is Verizon Unlocked and may be used on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.
- 12.9" 2732x2048 display
- 12MP rear camera & 7MP front camera
- Model: MTJF2LL/A
That's $126 under the best price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's $76 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Space Gray
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Most stores charge at least $30 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Space Gray will be back in stock on July 8, but can be ordered now at this price.
- It's also available in Gold for $469.99, available July 18.
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
Shop 30 deals on different capacities and bundles with keyboards, Microsoft 365, and/or AppleCare+. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $50 less than buying it directly from Apple. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- 12.9" multi-touch Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 10MP ultra-wide camera
- 1080p HD video recording
- Model: MXFX2LL/A
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Space Gray.
- A10 Fusion CPU
- 10.2" Retina display
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MW772LL/A
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- 6.2" 1520x720 display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera; 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-A107G-BK
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's the best price we could find by $30 Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This item is in scratch and dent condition.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $125. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Space Gray is available for $1,349.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
It's $89 under the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add the item to the cart to see this discount.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured). Gold is currently out of stock but is expected to be back July 24; you can purchase now at this price for delivery when it becomes available.
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
