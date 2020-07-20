That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th gen. Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: 81Y4001WUS
Published 59 min ago
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch screen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82B80006UX
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Apply code "2020JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- 6.2" 1520x720 display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera; 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-A107G-BK
It's $70 off list, and available via in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE8" to cut $73 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
That's the best we've seen at a low of at least $69. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" bags this price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- DisplayPort input
- Model: 61B7JAR6US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
