- USB type-C power input and output
- USB type-A power output
- Model: A1231011
- 2-prong AC, USB, and Type-C output
- 5 LED indicator lights
- includes power adapter, 7.9" micro USB cable, 24" micro USB cable, and travel pouch
- Model: US6-RP-PB054
- It's available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- dual USB ports (1A and 2.1A)
- solar powered
- carabiner clip
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- 6.2" 1520x720 display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera; 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-A107G-BK
- 10-year shelf life
- 2 built-in microphones
- up to 5 hours of non-stop playtime
- IPX5 water-resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- includes multiple sizes of ear tips
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 155° wide-angle front camera
- 110° interior camera
- 1080p resolution
- automatically records 10 seconds before, and 20 seconds after, a collision
- built-in GPS
- parking mode
- Model: AK-R2130111
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- graphene drivers
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge
- 2 mics per earpiece
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: A3919011
