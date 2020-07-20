New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$439 $1,000
free shipping

That's a low by $61 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
  • In Purple or Black
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960UZPAXAA
